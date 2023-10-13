Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.69 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

