Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Down 11.3 %

APGOF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

