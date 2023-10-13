Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $18.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of DAN opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Dana’s payout ratio is -27.40%.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,803.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

