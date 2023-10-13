NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, thirty-five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $561.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $469.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

