Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.20.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.