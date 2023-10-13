Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$267.45

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$267.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$240.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$243.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$238.61. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$179.97 and a 12 month high of C$256.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.32. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 8.5587716 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

