Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
SRE opened at $68.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
