Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.93.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NYSE:DHR opened at $209.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.51. Danaher has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

