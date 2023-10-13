Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

