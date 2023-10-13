Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $408.50

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $417.25.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.87. Saia has a 1 year low of $180.17 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.