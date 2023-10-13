Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $91.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.2 %

MDT opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

