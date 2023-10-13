Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Paramount Global has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Paramount Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.