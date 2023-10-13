EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 66.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EQT has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EQT to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $44.98.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

