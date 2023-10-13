Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.51 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $367.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 44.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 255.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,638 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 97.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

