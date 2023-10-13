Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

LANDO stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

