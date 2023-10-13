Ryder System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $102.80 on Friday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

