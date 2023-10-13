Ryder System, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.
Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Ryder System Price Performance
Shares of R opened at $102.80 on Friday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $673,048.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
