Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus Apollo VCT Trading Up 2.7 %
Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.17 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.32.
Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile
