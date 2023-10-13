Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Apollo VCT Trading Up 2.7 %

Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £366.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.17 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.32.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

