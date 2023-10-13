CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) to Issue GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources G&I Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.75 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.24 million, a P/E ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.51.
CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile
