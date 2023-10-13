CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) to Issue GBX 1.26 Dividend

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CYN stock opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.75 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.24 million, a P/E ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.51.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

Featured Articles

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

