Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Issue $0.38 Dividend

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.384 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $41.41 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $616.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.