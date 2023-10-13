Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Declares GBX 1.10 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MTU stock opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.12) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.62. The company has a market cap of £152.73 million, a PE ratio of -583.75 and a beta of 0.91. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.25 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 33.36.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In related news, insider Arthur Copple bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($57,527.54). Insiders have bought a total of 100,138 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,214 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.