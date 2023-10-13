Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
ENDTF opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.51.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
