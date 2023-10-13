Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

ENDTF opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.63. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.51.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

