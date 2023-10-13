GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

