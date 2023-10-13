Contrasting Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) & Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) and Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Intact Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intact Financial pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Intact Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intact Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Intact Financial has a consensus price target of $186.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Given Intact Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intact Financial is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Intact Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of Intact Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Intact Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.23 Intact Financial N/A N/A N/A $5.20 28.26

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intact Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intact Financial beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

(Get Free Report)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance. The company also provides commercial line insurance coverages for a diversified group of businesses; commercial property insurance for the protection of physical assets of the business; and liability coverages comprising commercial general, product, and professional liability, as well as cyber coverage. In addition, it offers commercial vehicle insurance coverages for the protection of commercial auto, fleets, garage operations, light trucks, public vehicles, and the specific needs of the sharing economy. Further, the company provides various personal levels of coverage to customers for their home, motor, pet, and other insurance products; general insurance, specialty lines, and risk management solutions; specialty insurance products for various product and customer groups, including accident and health, technology, ocean and inland marine, builder's risk, and entertainment, as well as financial services and institutions; and various products to specialty property, surety, tuition reimbursement, management liability, and cyber and environmental institutions. The company was formerly known as ING Canada Inc. and changed its name to Intact Financial Corporation in 2009. Intact Financial Corporation was founded in 1809 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.