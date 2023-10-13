Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) and Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Financial Comparison

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Aytu BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -372.58% Aytu BioPharma -17.91% -30.04% -9.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hero Technologies and Aytu BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aytu BioPharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Aytu BioPharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.74%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

This table compares Hero Technologies and Aytu BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Aytu BioPharma $107.40 million 0.11 -$17.05 million ($5.87) -0.53

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aytu BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aytu BioPharma beats Hero Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers. The Consumer Health segment, which consists of various consumer health products sell directly to consumers. It also offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old. In addition, the company provides Karbinal ER, for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergies; and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor prescription supplements for infants and children for the treatment of fluoride deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

