Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

KMI opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.