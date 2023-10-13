NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($84.70) to GBX 7,150 ($87.52) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,400 ($78.34) to GBX 6,700 ($82.01) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($85.68) to GBX 7,300 ($89.35) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($97.92) to GBX 8,100 ($99.14) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Friday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $84.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

