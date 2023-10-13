Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $37.22

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Chemours has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -147.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 20.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 214,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.