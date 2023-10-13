Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $15.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

