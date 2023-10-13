Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

