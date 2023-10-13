Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.56 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

