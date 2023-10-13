Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Select Medical Holdings Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Select Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

SEM opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

