FY2024 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WAFD stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 19.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Washington Federal by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,556 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,880,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 622,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

