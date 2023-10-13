Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Materion Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Materion in a report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.75. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share.

MTRN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $98.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.22 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,958,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

