Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $199.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.49. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

