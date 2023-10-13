FY2024 Earnings Forecast for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $38.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $40.25. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $36.03 per share.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 3.0 %

GWW stock opened at $735.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $488.23 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $703.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after acquiring an additional 377,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

