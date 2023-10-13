Research Analysts Set Expectations for ImmunoGen, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.99. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 144.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock valued at $25,378,783 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.