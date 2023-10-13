FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Decreased by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.18). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.80) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.70 and a 200 day moving average of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

