Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%.

UNM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after acquiring an additional 646,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

