Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.29.

SU stock opened at C$46.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.82. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of C$11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.7256098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

