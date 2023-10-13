Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE) Increases Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.398 per share on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.35.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
