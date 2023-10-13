NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Shares of NVA opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.073955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

