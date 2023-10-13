Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$283.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.4466737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
