National Bankshares Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$45.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU stock opened at C$29.93 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$25.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.72.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 4.8274194 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. Insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.