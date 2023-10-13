Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Wajax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wajax

Wajax Trading Down 1.6 %

WJX opened at C$29.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$17.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.73.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wajax will post 4.1790393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

About Wajax

(Get Free Report)

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.