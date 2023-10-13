Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Wajax Trading Down 1.6 %
Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of C$586.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wajax will post 4.1790393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wajax Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.
About Wajax
Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.
