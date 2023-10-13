UGI (NYSE:UGI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

UGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Price Performance

UGI Announces Dividend

Shares of UGI opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

