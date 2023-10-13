ARM (ARM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARM (NASDAQ: ARM) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – ARM is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 51.85 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 49.85 and a 1 year high of 69.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

