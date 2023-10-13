USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USDP opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.05.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in USD Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

