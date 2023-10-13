Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MFC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.55.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.27 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 65.04% and a return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.5930736 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.