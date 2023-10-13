Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$98.27.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$89.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$61.58 and a 12 month high of C$92.51.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.0706522 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

