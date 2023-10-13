Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $87,150.00.

CYTK stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

